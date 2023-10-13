The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Teaser Brings The Return Of Rick Grimes

For the vast majority of its time on air, The Walking Dead was primarily the story of Rick Grimes. Sure, AMC’s sprawling zombie saga had an ensemble cast, and all kinds of characters you fell in love with (until they got ripped limb from limb and eaten, or worse) but at the heart of it all was Andrew Lincoln’s former sheriff, waking from a coma to a world overrun with flesh-chomping ghouls. Bummer. Then, in Season 9, he bowed out of the show, only to briefly to return in the series finale, alluding to his whereabouts. Soon, those who followed Rick’s story will get to see what exactly happened to him – upcoming series The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will feature Rick and Michonne, with Lincoln and Danai Gurira back in action. Watch the teaser here:

There’s not a huge amount to go on here, but Michonne’s search for Rick – after learning that he didn’t actually perish at the hands of the undead – is something Walking Dead devotees have been waiting a long time to see. While the continuation of their story was initially intended to come via a series of big-screen films, The Ones Who Live is instead a six-episode miniseries, with Scott M. Gimple as showrunner, writing alongside Gurira herself. The first episode of the series is directed by Bert and Bertie.