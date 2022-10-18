Tulsa King: New Trailer For The Sylvester Stallone Crime Drama

Sylvester Stallone is not someone who has often graced small screens. But in this day and age of peak TV and hefty-budgeted streaming services, even he has been tempted with a lead role. In this case in mob drama Tulsa King, which comes from the ever-growing stable of Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

The show follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), who, as he’s released from prison after 25 years, is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Realizing that his mob family might not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

With The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire's Terence Winter running the show here, the series will land on Paramount+ on 13 November.

