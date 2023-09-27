Tomb Raider Anime Reveals First Look At Lara Croft

Not content with one Lara Croft outing available – that would be mobile game Tomb Raider Reloaded, Netflix is adding to its anime offerings with Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft, which has a first look online.

Picking up after the events of Tomb Raider Survivor trilogy as told in 2013’s Tomb Raider, 2015’s Rise Of The Tomb Raider, and 2018’s Shadow Of The Tomb Raider, the animated series will chart the globetrotting heroine’s next chapter as she takes on the role of the iconic tomb raider that she is destined to become. Twenty-five years after her first game appeared, Lara Croft continues to explore new territory…