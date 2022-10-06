The White Lotus Season 2 Trailer Takes Jennifer Coolidge To Sicily

Next stop Sicily! Moving on from the first season’s Hawaiian setting, Season 2 of The White Lotus heads for historical Godfather territory – though hopefully with fewer exploding cars and damaged brides. Jennifer Coolidge does promise a memorable time though, as the new trailer demonstrates…
As you’ll have seen from that, Coolidge and Jon Gries are obviously returning from the original series, but newly check in are F. Murray Abraham, Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, Will Sharpe, Theo James and Haley Lu Richardson. Plaza and Sharpe clearly have a marriage to work on, while the rest are diving into their family heritage.
The first season of the resort-based drama managed a decent haul of Emmy awards, and all indications are that showrunner and sole writer Mike White will be maintaining that standard. The new cast also includes Beatrice Grannò, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Simona Tabasco and Leo Woodall, and Season 2 will hit HBO (eventually meaning Sky and NowTV in the UK) at the very end of this month.