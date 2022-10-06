The White Lotus Season 2 Trailer Takes Jennifer Coolidge To Sicily

by Owen Williams |

Next stop Sicily! Moving on from the first season’s Hawaiian setting, Season 2 of The White Lotus heads for historical Godfather territory – though hopefully with fewer exploding cars and damaged brides. Jennifer Coolidge does promise a memorable time though, as the new trailer demonstrates…

As you’ll have seen from that, Coolidge and Jon Gries are obviously returning from the original series, but newly check in are F. Murray Abraham, Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, Will Sharpe, Theo James and Haley Lu Richardson. Plaza and Sharpe clearly have a marriage to work on, while the rest are diving into their family heritage.