The White Lotus Renewed For A Third Season

While it was originally designed as a one-off limited series created by Mike White as a way to shoot a TV series under pandemic conditions, The White Lotus was a big and buzzy enough hit for HBO for the channel to commission a second season. And now, after just two episodes, the order for the third has landed.

The first season, of course, was set at the White Lotus hotel in Maui, Hawaii, and blended a mysterious death, satire of entitled rich people behaving badly and the frazzled staff who cater to their whims.

With Season 2, the setting switched to a sister property in Sicily, with a cast of new characters (though Jennifer Coolidge's offbeat, demanding Tanya McQuoid has returned) and more bodies turning up in the first episode.

White has yet to announce any details of Season 3, but we'd expect it to check in to screens late next year.

