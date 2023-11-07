The Team Deals With An Abduction In The Trailer For Slow Horses Season 3

MI5 might not have much faith in them, but Apple is clearly happy with the inhabitants of Slough House, as the third season of spy drama adapted from Mick Herron's Slow Horses novels is on the way at the end of this month. Yes, the return of slobbish-yet-whip-smart Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) and his gang of Regent's Park rejects isn't far away. To remind us all, a trailer has (dead) dropped…

The next batch of Slow Horses episodes covers the events of Real Tigers across six episodes. “In Season 3, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London,” reads the synopsis. “When Jackson Lamb and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself.”

Not long to wait for the next slice of Lamb, then — and there’ll be more where that came from. A fourth season is also confirmed, due to adapt Spook Street – and while it reportedly entered production earlier this year, it’s unknown whether the shoot wrapped before the strike action kicked in. If it needs investigation, we know a brilliant but cantankerous detective who can look into it.