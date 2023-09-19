The Quest Begins In The New Teaser For Disney+ Series Percy Jackson And The Olympians

Call it a Quantum Leap scenario: author Rick Riordan looking to put right what once went wrong. Which is not to say that the Percy Jackson films were a total failure, but they didn't capture what really works about the book given their limited running times. Hopes are higher for the Disney+ series adaptation, Percy Jackson And The Olympians, which has a brand new trailer online.

Here's the official synopsis: "The series tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus."

The Adam Project's Walker Scobell plays Percy here, with Aryan Simhadri as Grover and Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth. The supporting cast, meanwhile, includes the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Megan Mullally, Toby Stephens, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas and the late Lance Reddick as Zeus.