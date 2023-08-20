The Peripheral And A League Of Their Own Second Seasons Cancelled At Prime Video

Big Hollywood companies, it would appear, like to find reasons to reverse renewals of certain shows. A couple of years ago, it was the pandemic, but now Amazon's Prime Video streaming service is blaming strike delays for its decision to shut down planned second seasons of sci-fi series The Peripheral and movie adaptation A League Of Our Own.

League, which adapted the 1992 movie and was co-created by/starred Abbi Jacobson, had already struggled to land a renewal, making do with a shortened four-episode second run after Prime Video decided it hadn't made enough of an impact.

The Peripheral, meanwhile, adapted William Gibson's novel and had performed well. It had picked up a full second season, but its expensive cost may have been a factor.