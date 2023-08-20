  1. Home|
  2. TV Series|
  3. News

The Peripheral And A League Of Their Own Second Seasons Cancelled At Prime Video

The Peripheral
by James White |
Posted on

Big Hollywood companies, it would appear, like to find reasons to reverse renewals of certain shows. A couple of years ago, it was the pandemic, but now Amazon's Prime Video streaming service is blaming strike delays for its decision to shut down planned second seasons of sci-fi series The Peripheral and movie adaptation A League Of Our Own.

League, which adapted the 1992 movie and was co-created by/starred Abbi Jacobson, had already struggled to land a renewal, making do with a shortened four-episode second run after Prime Video decided it hadn't made enough of an impact.

The Peripheral, meanwhile, adapted William Gibson's novel and had performed well. It had picked up a full second season, but its expensive cost may have been a factor.

Bad news, then, for fans of both — and we can expect more in the future. Jacobson hit Instagram to express her displeasure at the League cancellation and to thank all involved in making it.

Sources Links

Deadline
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us