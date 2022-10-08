The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Teases Its Finale With A New Trailer

With the season finale fast approaching –—next week, in fact – The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power has been really ramping things up. Fans attending the show's panel got a sneak peek at footage from said finale, and Prime Video has put a trailer online that offers one or two tiny glimpses…

The various storylines (aside from, so far, the Harfoots) of Rings Of Power have started to weave together as the forces of the evil lord Sauron bring their dastardly plans to fruition – Mordor is rising!

Yes, just in time for Halloween, true evil is coming back to Middle-earth, and our hopes lie in the likes of Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) to battle them.

Also announced at the panel? A Rings Of Power Podcast hosted by Felicia Day, that will be released as eight episodes in one batch on Amazon Music. Hear the trailer right here.

And finally, there was an announcement that Fiona Apple is performing 'Where The Shadows Lie', an original song written by Rings composer Bear McCreary, which will appear in the finale. If you've ever wanted to hear Fiona Apple sing the words, "in the land of Mordor", hie thee to Amazon Music.

The first season finale arrives on Friday 14 October, and Season 2 is in production in the UK now, though Prime Video has yet to announce a premiere date.

Want to get the most from Empire? Sign up for Empire Membership!