The Last Of Us TV Series To Arrive In January

Easily one of the most anticipated TV series of 2023 is The Last Of Us, which will bring the post-apocalyptic terrors of the hugely popular game series to life with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead roles. We've been itching to find out when it'll actually land, and now – thanks to an official announcement that followed an unexpected leak on HBO Max – we know that the show arrives in January.

Adapted by Chernobyl's Craig Mazin and Last Of Us creator Neil Druckmann, the show takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the US and depend on each other for survival…

Gabriel Luna, Nick Offerman, Anna Torv and Melanie Lynskey are also in the cast for this one, and the show's first season will consist of nine episodes.

The Last Of US will debut on HBO in the States on Sunday 15 January, which presumably means an early Monday launch on Sky here with a rerun later in the day. While you wait, you can find the teaser right here.

