The Fall Of The House Of Usher: First Images From Mike Flanagan’s New Horror

When Mike Flanagan is let loose on the works of a renowned horror author, you can usually expect the results to be stellar. In the case of new Netflix terror series The Fall Of The House Of Usher, the inspiration is Edgar Allen Poe. And now we know the show will be with us in October, with new images both above and in the gallery lower down the page.

Derived from the work of Poe, Usher adapts several of the author's titles for what is described as a wicked horror series.

Here's your official synopsis, then: "Ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth."

Flanagan has a typically stacked cast, which this time includes his usual blend of veteran collaborators and new recruits including Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Michael Trucco, T’Nia Miller, Paola Nuñez, Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Daniel Jun, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd and Annabeth Gish.

"It's batshit crazy in the best possible way. It has quite a lot of very dark humor, but also really touches the soul," says Gugino, who plays a demonic shape-shifter named Verna, whose origins can be traced back to a very famous Poe character, when interviewed for Netflix's TUDUM blog during production. "There is a fantastical supernatural element to the story, and she is the manifestation of that. You could say she's the executor of fate or the executor of karma."