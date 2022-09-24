The Crown Season Five To Premiere On Netflix On 9 November

Given that the show is back in just a few weeks and other series that are further away debuted clips and teasers at Netflix's TUDUM event, we were a little surprised that Netflix chose only to reveal the full premiere date for The Crown.

Given the added real-world resonance with the recent death of Queen Elizabeth, you'd expect the streaming service to make more of the fifth season of the show, which moves the clock ahead again and sees Imelda Staunton taking over the role of the Queen.

Also in the cast for the new season? Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, with Lesley Manville as the latest Princess Margaret and – we can't wait to see how he looks - Johnny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major.

The show will track the royal story into the 1990s, where Her Majesty faced events such as four of her children dissolving marriages, Windsor Castle catching fire and Diana's statements about her marriage and tragic death. It remains to be seen how much the show deals with that aspect.