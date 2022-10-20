The Crown Season 5 Trailer: Charles And Diana Take Centre Stage

by Owen Williams |

Already the subject of some controversy over its reported depiction of Prince – now King – Charles, The Crown’s fifth season is almost upon us. Scored to The Verve’s 'Bittersweet Symphony' and billed as 'The Beginning of the End', the trailer for the next instalment of Netflix’s baroque royal soap opera has just arrived. Check out the below…

As we enter the 1990s, the Palace is struggling to move with the times and maintain the case for its relevance. And this is also now the era of Charles (Dominic West) and Diana (Elizabeth Debicki), their relationship disintegrating in public, the war between them being fought in the media. In last year’s excellent Spencer, the extended Royal Family were given no dialogue. It seems like in this version of the story, everyone will have plenty to say.

Perhaps with an ear for the current mood, there’s a funereal vibe to the trailer, which, of course, gives us glimpses of Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II (replacing Olivia Colman), Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, and Jonny Lee Miller as John Major. Olivia Williams is Camilla Parker Bowles, Marcia Warren is the Queen Mother, Lesley Manville is Princess Margaret, Khalid Abdalla is Dodi Al-Fayed, and Salim Daw is his father, Mohamed. All episodes were written by Peter Morgan.

The Crown Season 5 will arrive on Netflix on 9 November.

