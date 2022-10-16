The Crown Series 5: New Images Of The Royal Family

With The Crown back in less than a month, Netflix has released some new images of the next cast, who are stepping into the roles of the royal family and others. Check them out lower down the page.

The new royal faces this time belong to Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

Outside of the family, we also have Jonny Lee Miller as John Major and (at least at this point), Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles.

According to Debicki, talking with the TUDUM blog, "That's the amazing thing about playing these people at this time, because in the journey of The Crown so far out of all the seasons, this is the most visual content we have of the Royal Family. In the ‘90s everything had started to be filmed and also it was the birth of the 24-hour news cycle so there's just this incredible amount of content that we have access to."

Gallery 1 of 4 Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. 2 of 4 Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major. 3 of 4 Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret. 4 of 4 Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles with West as Charles.

And says Staunton, "What has been nice, and I hope I don't prove them wrong, is people saying, 'I'm really looking forward to seeing her as the queen.' So, let's just hope that works out for them because I've done it. Nothing I can do about it now!"

The Crown Season 5 arrives on Netflix on 9 November.

Want to get the most from Empire? Sign up for Empire Membership!