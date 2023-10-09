The Crown: New Season 6 Teaser Confirms 16 November Return

"Uneasy," as the Bard once wrote, "lies the head that wears a crown." That sentiment is all over the new teaser for season six of, well, The Crown, which sees Imelda Staunton's Queen Elizabeth II walking through her chambers at Buckingham Palace, seemingly haunted by her past — in this case her younger self, as played by Claire Foy and Olivia Colman. She reflects on what the crown means, and what she has sacrificed for it. We, meanwhile, are informed that the season will debut in two parts, kicking off on 16 November. See the teaser:

The 6th and final season covers events from 1997 through 2005. The first four episodes (Part 1) depict a relationship blossoming between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences.

And the final chapter (Part 2) is told across six episodes. Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother’s death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion. As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate.

Joining Staunton in the cast are the returning likes of Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West as Diana and Charles, plus Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip) and Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret).

William and Harry, meanwhile, will be played by Rufus Kampa and Fflyn Edwards in Part 1 before Ed McVey and Luther Ford take over in Part 2, joined by Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton.