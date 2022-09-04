The Crown Casts Newcomers As William And Kate For Season 6

Netflix's The Crown will finally be making it back to screens this year, with the usual new crop of casting choices for the main royals as time marches on and we reach Season 5. Yet with production set to gear up for the sixth (and still, presumably final) season of the show, the team has cast three newcomers to play Prince William (at two different ages) and Kate Middleton.

Rufus Kampa will take over playing Prince William aged 15, while Ed McVey will portray the prince’s later teen and early adult years. Meg Bellamy has been cast as Kate.

All three are new to TV, but have stage and short film experience. They join the soon-to-be established likes of Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Dominic West as the Prince Charles.

Though West's own son, Senan West shows up as William in the final episode of Season 5, the ageing up requires new casting.