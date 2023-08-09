The Continental Trailer Takes The John Wick Universe To 1970s New York

Ding-ding, ding-ding! It’s time to get into, er, hotel concierge mode. Because John Wick’s assassin-hotspot prequel The Continental has unveiled an action-packed trailer, promise all kinds of carnage (and cravats!) from the three-part limited series. The show is set in the 1970s, and sees a young Winston (that’s Ian McShane’s character from the movies) getting caught up in all kinds of nefarious business. Check out the trailer here:

Considering regular director Chad Stahelski isn’t at the wheel here, there’s a considerable amount of impressive-looking action there – as well as a heightened tone that indicates The Continental might lean into the mythical madness of the underground as established in the John Wick movies. It’s also really making the most of that ‘70s setting, with that funky soundtrack and all those retro costumes. Most importantly, there are assassins galore, all looking to shoot up a storm in and around the building that’ll later become Winston and John’s safe haven (until he’s excommunicado, that is). Oh, and Mel Gibson is here. So, that’s something to be aware of.

Here’s the official synopsis: “The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.”