The Boys Season 4 Trailer Has Election Chaos And A Bloody Homelander

It wouldn't be a Prime Video party without The Boys, and indeed the streaming service's big panels at this year's CCXP event in São Paulo, Brazil of course included a new look and some fresh intel about the fourth season. Take a look at the new trailer…

In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander (Antony Starr), who is consolidating his power. Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.

And if you're wondering when it all goes down (at least in show time) compared to the Season 1 finale of spin-off Gen V, the show's social media account has some new info…