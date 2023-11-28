The Boys: Mexico Spin-Off In The Works

Amazon – via its Prime Video service — just can't get enough of the superhero satire, bloody carnage and sexually inappropriate behaviour of The Boys. Not content with the original main series, college-set live-action spin-off Gen V (which was recently renewed for a second season) and animated series Diabolical, the company is now in the early stages of developing a Mexican version of the show, with Blue Beetle's Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer attached to write the initial script.

Few details have been revealed about the new show adapted from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic books, save that it'll be set in Mexico City.

Far more intriguing is who might be involved — while The Boys main executive producers Erik Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver would all have a credit, Variety reports that Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal are considering becoming producers on the show, and potentially taking small roles.