The Bear Season 2: There’s A Chaotic Relaunch In The First Full Trailer

UK viewers had to wait an annoyingly long time for chef comedy drama The Bear to arrive on our shores. We won't have to wait quite as long for Season 2, as it's scheduled to land on 19 July, roughly a month after the Stateside premiere of 22 June. And following the discovery of a motherlode of cash stored by his late brother, harried chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allen White, will be re-opening the cafe his sibling launched. Check out the trailer for the new season…

"Carmy, Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future.

"Of course, it turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a new one, and the team must juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning. The transition brings a newfound focus on hospitality as well. As the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other."