Ted Lasso, Squid Game And Abbott Elementary Score At The 2022 Emmys

The 2022 Emmy Awards were handed out on Monday evening, and while there were several repeat winners, a few newcomers managed to break in, including Squid Game and Abbott Elementary.
Alongside the likes of Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein (and the show itself), plus team Succession and Hacks' Jean Smart returning to the stage, there were some refreshingly new faces.
Sheryl Lee Ralph appeared shocked that she'd won Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy for Abbott Elementary, but seized the moment with an emotional speech encouraging others to follow their dreams. The show's creator, Quinta Brunson, was equally delighted to win the comedy writing award.
Mike White took home two trophies for The White Lotus (writing and directing in the limited series category – even though the show will be back for Season 2 soon), and the show itself won its category, while Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge snagged a well-deserved awards for their performances.
Check out the full list of winners from the night below…
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Succession
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Yellowjackets
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Patricia Arquette (Severance)
Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)
Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)
John Turturro (Severance)
Christopher Walken (Severance)
Oh Yeong-soo (Squid Game)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Ted Lasso
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders In The Building
What We Do In The Shadows
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Steve Martin (Only Murders In The Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
The White Lotus
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR ANTHOLOGY
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
Toni Collette (The Staircase)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)
Margaret Qualley (Maid)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR ANTHOLOGY
Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
Colin Firth (The Staircase)
Andrew Garfield (Under The Banner Of Heaven)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes From A Marriage)
Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
Mare Winningham (Dopesick)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
Will Poulter (Dopesick)
Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)
BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
Saturday Night Live
A Black Lady Sketch Show
BEST COMPETITION PROGRAM
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
BEST DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game)
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Ben Stiller (Severance)
Mark Mylod (Succession)
Cathy Yan (Succession)
Lorene Scafaria (Succession)
Karyn Kusama (Yellowjackets)
BEST DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Mike White (The White Lotus)
Danny Strong (Dopesick)
Francesca Gregorini (The Dropout)
Michael Showalter (The Dropout)
John Wells (Maid)
Hiro Murai (Station Eleven)
BEST DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso)
Hiro Murai (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Lucia Aniello (Hacks)
Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show)
Jamie Babbit (Only Murders In The Building)
Cherien Dabis (Only Murders In The Building)
BEST WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Duffy Boudreau (Barry)
Alec Berg, Bill Hader (Barry)
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks)
Steve Martin, John Hoffman (Only Murders In The Building)
Jane Becker (Ted Lasso)
Sarah Naftalis (What We Do In The Shadows)
Stefani Robinson (What We Do In The Shadows)
BEST WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Jesse Armstrong (Succession)
Thomas Schnauz (Better Call Saul)
Chris Mundy (Ozark)
Dan Erickson (Severance)
Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game)
Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson (Yellowjackets)
Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson (Yellowjackets)
BEST WRITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Mike White (The White Lotus)
Danny Strong (Dopesick)
Elizabeth Meriwether (The Dropout)
Sarah Burgess (Impeachment: American Crime Story)
Molly Smith Metzler (Maid)
Patrick Somerville (Station Eleven)
BEST WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
Jerrod Carmichael (Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel)
Ali Wong (Ali Wong: Don Wong)
Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang, Scott Sherman (The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe – Hungary for Democracy)
Nicole Byer (Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)
Norm Macdonald (Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special)