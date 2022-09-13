Ted Lasso, Squid Game And Abbott Elementary Score At The 2022 Emmys

The 2022 Emmy Awards were handed out on Monday evening, and while there were several repeat winners, a few newcomers managed to break in, including Squid Game and Abbott Elementary.

Alongside the likes of Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein (and the show itself), plus team Succession and Hacks' Jean Smart returning to the stage, there were some refreshingly new faces.

Sheryl Lee Ralph appeared shocked that she'd won Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy for Abbott Elementary, but seized the moment with an emotional speech encouraging others to follow their dreams. The show's creator, Quinta Brunson, was equally delighted to win the comedy writing award.

Mike White took home two trophies for The White Lotus (writing and directing in the limited series category – even though the show will be back for Season 2 soon), and the show itself won its category, while Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge snagged a well-deserved awards for their performances.

Check out the full list of winners from the night below…

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Succession

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Yellowjackets

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-soo (Squid Game)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Ted Lasso

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders In The Building

What We Do In The Shadows

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders In The Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

The White Lotus

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR ANTHOLOGY

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR ANTHOLOGY

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under The Banner Of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From A Marriage)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

Saturday Night Live

A Black Lady Sketch Show

BEST COMPETITION PROGRAM

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

BEST DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Ben Stiller (Severance)

Mark Mylod (Succession)

Cathy Yan (Succession)

Lorene Scafaria (Succession)

Karyn Kusama (Yellowjackets)

BEST DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Mike White (The White Lotus)

Danny Strong (Dopesick)

Francesca Gregorini (The Dropout)

Michael Showalter (The Dropout)

John Wells (Maid)

Hiro Murai (Station Eleven)

BEST DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso)

Hiro Murai (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Lucia Aniello (Hacks)

Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show)

Jamie Babbit (Only Murders In The Building)

Cherien Dabis (Only Murders In The Building)

BEST WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Duffy Boudreau (Barry)

Alec Berg, Bill Hader (Barry)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks)

Steve Martin, John Hoffman (Only Murders In The Building)

Jane Becker (Ted Lasso)

Sarah Naftalis (What We Do In The Shadows)

Stefani Robinson (What We Do In The Shadows)

BEST WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Jesse Armstrong (Succession)

Thomas Schnauz (Better Call Saul)

Chris Mundy (Ozark)

Dan Erickson (Severance)

Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game)

Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson (Yellowjackets)

Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson (Yellowjackets)

BEST WRITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Mike White (The White Lotus)

Danny Strong (Dopesick)

Elizabeth Meriwether (The Dropout)

Sarah Burgess (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Molly Smith Metzler (Maid)

Patrick Somerville (Station Eleven)