Taylor Kitsch And Peter Berg Working On Netflix Western Miniseries American Primeval

Somehow, the uniting power of TV's Friday Night Lights mean that Taylor Kitsch and Peter Berg still wanted to work together after the former starred in and the latter directed Battleship. But it's true! They've already reunited for one Netflix limited series, Painkiller, and they're making plans (along with producer Eric Newman) for American Primeval.

And they've got quite the writer involved, as The Revenant's Mark L. Smith has written the series. American Primeval is described as "a raw, adventurous exploration of the birth of the American West. The violent collisions of cultures, religions and communities as men and women fight and die for control of this new world —– for a land they truly believe is their destiny."

Kitsch will play Isaac, a traumatized man struggling to overcome his demons and find a reason to live in this brutal and punishing world.

"We are very appreciative that Netflix is trusting us to take a big swing with American Primeval," says Berg. "I’m looking forward to taking viewers into the most dynamic, intense, and heart pounding survival tale humanly possible. We are going into the belly of the beast. Cheers to Ted, Bela, Peter and the entire Netflix team for the support!"