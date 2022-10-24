Succession Season 4 Teaser: The Roy Siblings Form A Rebel Alliance

Has it really been almost a year since Succession was last on our screens? Since Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) screwed over wife Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) in the most cold, epic, didn’t-see-that-coming way? Since Connor (Alan Ruck) tried to convince everyone he could run for president? Since Roman (Kieran Culkin) sent that dick pic to his dad, Logan Roy (Brian Cox), of all people? We miss you, Waystar. Luckily, we don’t have to wait too long until Greg, Geri and the gang are back on our boxes – a new teaser for Season 4 just dropped, with confirmation that the show will return to Sky in spring 2023. Watch it below.

As you’ll recall, Season 3 ended with Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv and Roman finally banding together in yet another failed attempt to take down their father, and regain control of Waystar Royco. However, thanks to some dastardly manoeuvring from Tom, that didn’t quite go to plan, and the kids were effectively cut out of the company.