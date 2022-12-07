Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Peace Was Never An Option In The New Trailer For Season 2

The expansion of the Star Wars animated small screen universe continued successfully back in 2021 with the first season of The Bad Batch. And now Season 2 – a little later than originally planned — is finally on the way next month. Find the latest trailer lurking below…

Months have passed since the events on Kamino and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

Which translates to a lot of action, the return of a certain saber-wielding young Wookiee and more trouble from Emperor Palpatine and Imperial forces.

Dee Bradley Baker is back as the voice of the Bad Batch with Michelle Ang once more playing as Omega. Rhea Perlman once more guest stars as Cid, while Noshir Dalal will again voice Vice Admiral Rampart and Wanda Sykes debuts in the series as Phee Genoa.