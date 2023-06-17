Squid Game: The Challenge Trailer Teases Netflix’s Game Show

by Empire |

If you watched Squid Game, with its lethal versions of childhood games and thought, 'hhmm… I'd really like to try that,' then we honestly question your sanity. But a real-life version, Squid Game: The Challenge, with no chance of death (hopefully) and a hefty prize on offer? That has certainly attracted a big group of players. And the trailer landed as part of Netflix's TUDUM promo.

The format essentially mimics the show's challenges – as you see from the trailer, the first game is the Red Light/Green Light competition featuring the whole group and the doll statue with the creepy turning head.

Squid Game: The Challenge will debut on Netflix in November.