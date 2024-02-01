Squid Game Season 2 First Look Arrives In Netflix 2024 Preview

When Squid Game became a global phenomenon in 2021, nobody saw it coming – not even Netflix themselves. But Hwang Dong-hyuk’s gameshow death-match satire struck a nerve with audiences around the world, all hooked to a Korean-language original series and its propulsive play-to-win premise. Since the first season landed, we’ve had the arrival of actual gameshow Squid Game: The Challenge – but now, the main event is officially on the way. The first look at Squid Game Season 2 arrived in Netflix’s 2024 preview video, offering glimpses at several upcoming projects – all building up to the reveal of the show’s sophomore run. Take a look here:

Granted, there’s still not a huge amount to go on here – but it’s mightily excited to see that Season 2 is officially a real thing. As teased in the finale of Season 1, Lee Jung-jae is returning as Seong Gi-hun (with nifty red hair) having survived the bloodbath of the previous games. And by the sounds of things, he’s on a mission to find the sadists behind the gladiatorial games, delivering an ominous warning: “I will find you. No matter what it takes.” The game is on.