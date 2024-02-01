Squid Game Season 2 First Look Arrives In Netflix 2024 Preview

When Squid Game became a global phenomenon in 2021, nobody saw it coming – not even Netflix themselves. But Hwang Dong-hyuk’s gameshow death-match satire struck a nerve with audiences around the world, all hooked to a Korean-language original series and its propulsive play-to-win premise. Since the first season landed, we’ve had the arrival of actual gameshow Squid Game: The Challenge – but now, the main event is officially on the way. The first look at Squid Game Season 2 arrived in Netflix’s 2024 preview video, offering glimpses at several upcoming projects – all building up to the reveal of the show’s sophomore run. Take a look here:
Granted, there’s still not a huge amount to go on here – but it’s mightily excited to see that Season 2 is officially a real thing. As teased in the finale of Season 1, Lee Jung-jae is returning as Seong Gi-hun (with nifty red hair) having survived the bloodbath of the previous games. And by the sounds of things, he’s on a mission to find the sadists behind the gladiatorial games, delivering an ominous warning: “I will find you. No matter what it takes.” The game is on.
There’s no official date for the new season yet, but its inclusion in the Next On Netflix teaser confirms that it will land at some point in 2024. Fingers crossed it lives up to the original. Let the games begin!