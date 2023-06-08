Special Ops: Lioness – First Trailer For Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan’s Spy Series

At this point, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is pretty much a TV network unto himself, pumping out show after show off the back of the success of the Kevin Costner-fronted series. Now he's headed into territory reminiscent of — but not identical to — that of the film Sicario, which he wrote. New series Special Ops: Lioness continues his blend of easy-to-grasp, hooky concepts with hefty star power, and the first trailer is below.

Indeed, Lioness pushes the Big-Name-O-Meter further into the red zone than ever before, as it features the likes of Zoe Saldaña, Morgan Freeman, and Nicole Kidman.

Inspired by an actual US Military program, the show follows the life of Joe (Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA's spear in the war on terror.

The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA's efforts to thwart the next 9/11. Freeman, meanwhile, is Edwin Mullins, the US Secretary of State, leading an investigation into a mission that goes wrong.