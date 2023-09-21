Sofia Vergara Is A Cartel Boss In The Griselda Teaser

We mostly know Sofia Vergara for her comedy roles, especially in sitcom Modern Family. But for new Netflix series Griselda, she's going full drama in the story of an infamous Colombian drug cartel boss. See the first teaser…

Griselda is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco who created one of the most profitable cartels in history.

In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as “the Godmother."