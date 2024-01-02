Slow Horses Confirmed For Season 5 On Apple TV+

Chances are that over the Christmas period, somebody came up to you – a relative, a friend, your local neighbourhood screen addict – and breathlessly asked, “Are you watching Slow Horses?!” Or if not, that you were that person. Because Apple TV+’s adaptation of the Mick Herron-penned spy novels has become a massive hit on the streaming service, beloved not only by fans of the books, but drawing in fresh audiences to the world of the Slough House crew. Now that the acclaimed Season 3 has wrapped up, it’s official: Apple is ordering up a fresh serving of (Jackson) Lamb, with Gary Oldman set to return as the leader of the ‘slow horses’ in Season 5.

Yes, Season 5. Because back in June 2022, the show received a double renewal for Season 3 and 4 – and that upcoming fourth run is already in the can. All looking well, that should be on our screens at some point in late 2024. And beyond that, Variety has confirmed that Season 5 is a go – to be based on the fifth title in Herron’s series, London Rules. Here’s the logline: “Everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Jackson Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, ‘London Rules’ should always apply.”