Slow Horses Season 3 Release Date Confirmed For December On Apple TV+

Is it a Sunday afternoon down at the local pub? Because it looks like Lamb’s back on the menu – Jackson Lamb, that is, the curmudgeonly figurehead of Slow Horses. The hugely popular Slough House novels by Mick Herron are in the midst of being brought to the screen on Apple TV+ in an adaptation that comes highly acclaimed by fans of the books and newcomers alike – all helped by Lamb being portrayed with grumpy gravitas by Gary Oldman. In a slick move, Seasons 1 and 2 of the show were filmed back to back, meaning they were released just months apart in 2022 – and now, the wait for Season 3 is nearly over.

The next batch of Slow Horses episodes will begin arriving from 1 December, unfolding the events of novel Real Tigers across six episodes. The first two will drop on the first day of the month, with the subsequent four instalments due to arrive weekly from then on. “In Season 3, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London,” says Apple in a press release. “When Jackson Lamb and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself.” The episodes of Season 3 have been directed by Saul Metzstein.