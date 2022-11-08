Sharon Horgan’s Bad Sisters Renewed For Season 2

With TV fans suffering a few crushing blows in terms of cancellation recently (RIP Fate: The Winx Saga), it's always good to be able to report a renewal. And those who loved Sharon Horgan's Bad Sisters will be happy to learn that the… complicated… family will be back for Season 2.

The show follows the tight-knit Garvey sisters, who have always looked out for each other. When their brother-in-law winds up dead, his life insurers launch an investigation to prove malicious intent — and set their sights on the sisters, all of whom had ample reason to kill him. Horgan leads the cast alongside Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson, while the ensemble also includes Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab and Saise Quinn.

"If you’d have told me three years ago that I’d be making a series about five murderous sisters chasing a man around Ireland trying to kill him I’d have said; 'yeah, that sounds about right,'" says Horgan. "The response to our show had been beyond what we could have hoped for. It gave us the opportunity to shine a light on stories that don’t always get such a global platform. I look forward to getting chilly in the Irish Sea one more time."

Bad Sisters Season 1 is on Apple TV+ now. There's no word on a launch date for the next season yet.

