Shadow And Bone: Teaser For Season 2 Online

Shadow And Bone proved to be one of the most talked-about hits of Netflix last year, and Season 2 of the fantasy series is finally on its way. Check out a teaser for the new episodes below…

One more adapting Leigh Bardugo's books, show-runner Eric Heisserer delves deeper into the Grishaverse for the continuing adventures of Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), who has come into her power as a sun-summoner.

Her extraordinary power could change the fortunes of her war-torn world, but dark forces are conspiring against her. From the looks of the teaser, there will be plenty more of what fans enjoyed in the first season - action, adventure and Ben Barnes smoldering in evil fashion.