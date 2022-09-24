  1. Home
  2. TV Series
  3. News

Shadow And Bone: Teaser For Season 2 Online

by James White |
Posted
People:
Jessie Mei Li
Ben Barnes
Eric Heisserer

Shadow And Bone proved to be one of the most talked-about hits of Netflix last year, and Season 2 of the fantasy series is finally on its way. Check out a teaser for the new episodes below…

One more adapting Leigh Bardugo's books, show-runner Eric Heisserer delves deeper into the Grishaverse for the continuing adventures of Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), who has come into her power as a sun-summoner.

Her extraordinary power could change the fortunes of her war-torn world, but dark forces are conspiring against her. From the looks of the teaser, there will be plenty more of what fans enjoyed in the first season - action, adventure and Ben Barnes smoldering in evil fashion.

Season 2 of Shadow And Bone will arrive on Netflix next year.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us