Sex Education Season 4 Trailer Teases New Romances, New Therapists, And An Emotional Goodbye

Oh God, it’s coming! It’s coming! Yes folks, the climax of Netflix’s coming-of-age comedy drama Sex Education is almost upon us. With just over a week to go until the fourth and final season of the smash-hit show lands on the streamer, we finally have a full trailer to obsess over. Check it out below:

Following the dramatic ending of last season, which saw Moordale Secondary School shut down after the students mounted a rebellion against headmistress Hope Haddon (Jemima Kirke), this final series is set to see Otis (Asa Butterfield), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and pals tackling a new set of challenges as they start afresh at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Introduced over a brilliantly chosen rendition of Meat Loaf’s ‘I Would Do Anything For Love’ in the new trailer, Cavendish is a forward-thinking, progressive, inclusive utopia. It’s certainly an upgrade from Moordale, but for Otis, the fact his new college already has a student therapist – Doctor Who’s Thaddea Graham – looks set to be a point of conflict.

But it’s not just in the classroom where we can expect high drama either. For starters, Otis finds himself trying to navigate a long-distance, transatlantic romance with Maeve (Emma Mackey) in the new series, struggling with digital intimacy in typically candid scenes glimpsed in the trailer. He’s also experiencing challenges with another huge relationship in his life too, with emotionally charged moments promised between Otis and mum Jean (Gillian Anderson), as the latter deals with being a single mum to her new baby. Elsewhere, Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) is continuing her masturbation journey, Eric is hooking up with new people, and Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) is experimenting with his love life too.