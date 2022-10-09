See Old Friends And New Foes In The Latest Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Trailer

We already knew that the majority of the main cast from Star Trek: The Next Generation would be returning to the Trek universe for the third (and final) season of Star Trek: Picard. The latest trailer for the new season, as screened at the New York Comic-Con, also fills us in on what they're facing. Check it out…

While Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard will reunite with Jonathan Frakes' Will Riker, Marina Sirtis' Deanna Troi, LeVar Burton's Geordi LaForge, Michael Dorn's Worf and Gates McFadden's Beverly Crusher, he'll need that help, since his facing the mysterious villain Vadic (Amanda Plummer), who clearly burns with vengeful feelings against the Federation in general and Picard in particular.

And that's not all, as the trailer reveals that Sherlock Holmes villain Moriarty (Daniel Davis), originally created on the Holodeck in Season 2's Elementary Dear Data as a self-aware character, he was trapped in a never-ending simulation after his second attempt to take over the Enterprise in Season 6 episode Ship In A Bottle. So, naturally, he's pissed at Picard. Plus, we can expect trouble from recurring nemesis Data's brother Lore (Brent Spiner).

Star Trek: Picard will land on Paramount+ on 16 February next year.

In related Trek news, there is also a new look at Star Trek: Discovery Season 5….

Discovery will be out on Paramount+ next year.

