Secret Invasion: Watch The First Few Minutes Of The MCU Thriller Series

The invasion has begun. Well, actually, Marvel’s Secret Invasion doesn’t start for a few weeks yet, but if you can’t quite wait that long – good news! The first few minutes of the show have now been made available to watch online. All you need to do is click on this link, and crack the code (ie. put in the password, shown in the embedded tweet below), and you’ll get a sneaky look at the new Nick Fury-centric series, coming to Disney+ on 21 June, followed by the main trailer.

This opening sequence doesn’t give much away. There’s no Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) at all, with the scenes instead focusing on Martin Freeman’s Everett Ross, as he goes to meet who we assume is another CIA agent, called Prescott. He goes all Charlie-Day-pointing-at-a-board-of-red-string, explaining to Ross how multiple attacks across the globe show signs of being carried out by the same group, and that that group isn’t human, but Skrull. It’s a neat introduction to the core threat of the show, setting up the Skrulls’ reason to be mad with Fury and why they’d be attacking Earth, before ending abruptly with Prescott showing Ross something extra secretive, and then tackling him to the ground. Strange behaviour, ey? Does that mean the Ross we see here is a shapeshifting Skrull in disguise?