SDCC 2022: The Walking Dead To Bring Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Back For Miniseries

When Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes was taken away by a mysterious helicopter early in Season 9, and then Danai Gurira's Michonne rode off on a quest to find him the following season, we were told that they'd re-enter the Walking Dead universe via some TV Movies. That plan has evolved, and they'll actually be back in a six-episode series.

Announced as part of the Comic-Con for the various Dead shows – which included a surprise appearance by Lincoln and Gurira – precious few other details were revealed beyond a 2023 airdate and the fact that TWD Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple will run the show.

"What a great surprise for the fans at this final Comic-Con for the series that launched this universe and made television history, says Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “We couldn’t be more excited for a truly epic series finale later this year and to see Andy and Danai return in a new series they helped create, one of three new series coming in 2023 that continue the stories of so many iconic and fan-favorite TWD characters.”

“Rick and Michonne are two of my favorite people and Danai and Andy are two of my favorite people,” Gimple says. “Working with all of them continues to be a dream come true. The three of us, along with a terrific team of ‘TWD’ all stars and incredible new voices, are crafting an insane love epic worth the long, long wait.”

“This has been the most extraordinary journey playing Rick Grimes for the best part of a decade. The friendships I’ve made along the way are deep and lasting, so it’s fitting that I finally get to complete the story with Danai and Scott and the rest of the ‘TWD’ family, Lincoln enthuses. “I’m so excited to be returning to the screen as Rick, reuniting with Danai as Michonne, and bringing the fans an epic love story to add to the ‘Walking Dead’ Universe.”

Gurira adds: “Michonne and this ‘TWD’ family has meant so much to me, and to continue the journey of these beloved characters, alongside Scott and Andy, both creatively and in front of the camera, and bringing ‘Walking Dead’ fans something truly special is just glorious. I can’t wait to pick up the katana again.”

The untitled new series is just one of the Dead spin-offs headed our way once the parent series finally zombie-growls to an end in October.