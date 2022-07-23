  1. Home
SDCC 2022: First Trailer For The Interview With The Vampire TV Adaptation

Interview With The Vampire (TV)
by James White

People:
Sam Reid
Anne Rice

Turning a well-liked movie into a TV series is always a challenge, and Anne Rice's work has proven even trickier to adapt. US network AMC will, then, be hoping for a good reaction to its Interview With The Vampire series, which debuted a first trailer on Saturday at Comic-Con.

The trailer follows the story of Louis (Game Of Thrones' Jacob Anderson), a businessman in New Orleans in 1910. Living a life of luxury, he doesn't realise he's the target of the bloodsucker Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid). But Louis soon learns the truth and… well, look, the title of the show says it all.

Alan Taylor directed the first couple of episodes and the show in its current incarnation comes from Rolin Jones.

Interview With The Vampire kicks off on AMC in the US on 2 October, but we're still waiting to hear when it might make it over here.

