SDCC 2022: First Look At Disney+ Series National Treasure: Edge Of History

Though there are still occasional pings on the news radar about a third National Treasure movie, the focus these days more seems to be on the Disney+ series set in the same universe, but featuring (mostly) new characters. At Thursday's San Diego Comic-Con panel, the producers and cast brought a first teaser (below) and news that Harvey Keitel will reprise his role as FBI agent Peter Sadusky in the show.

While the movies were the adventures of Benjamin Gates (Nic Cage), the show focuses on Jess (Lisette Olivera), a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

The cast also features Zuri Reed as Tasha, Jess’ ride-or-die friend who joins the treasure hunt but is forced to reevaluate her belief system to help her best friend.

Antonio Cipriano plays Oren, a lovable but self-obsessed goofball with an encyclopedic knowledge of conspiracy theories that attempts to win back Tasha’s affections. Then there’s Jordan Rodrigues as Ethan, Jess’ childhood best friend who has loved her since the day they met.

Jake Austin Walker plays Liam, a swoon-worthy struggling musician, with a permanent chip on his shoulder, who comes from a long line of treasure hunters, with Lyndon Smith as FBI Agent Ross, a dogged investigator who begins to realize there’s a greater conspiracy at hand.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, meanwhile, is Billie, a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert and treasure hunter who lives by her own code.

And alongside Keitel, we also know that Justin Bartha will guest star in the series, reprising his role as Riley Poole, who accompanied Gates on his missions.