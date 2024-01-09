Scientists Are Under Threat In The New Trailer For Netflix’s 3 Body Problem

"They are coming. And there's nothing you can do to stop them." That's the ominous pronouncement that caps the new look at 3 Body Problem, Netflix's ambitious adaptation of Cixin Liu's bestselling science fiction novel trilogy. This new trailer, unveiled by the streaming service at CES, offers the best preview yet of the story. Check it out…
Here's the synopsis: a young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.
The series stars Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong and Jonathan Pryce.
With Game Of Thrones showrunners (no stranger to giant novel adaptations) David Benioff and DB Weiss working on this one alongside Alexander Woo, the new series lands on Netflix on 21 March.