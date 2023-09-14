Samantha Morton Is A Haunted Vicar In Trailer For Horror-Thriller Series The Burning Girls – Exclusive

Sometimes, a new vicar arrives in a village and it's all sweet weirdoes and running jokes, like in The Vicar Of Dibley. But when Samantha Morton's new collar-wearer shows up at the quaint village of Chapal Croft in new horror-thriller series The Burning Girls, she soon discovers there is a very dark secret lurking within, with some serious The Wicker Man vibes. And we have an exclusive look at the trailer…

Adapted from CJ Tudor's novel, the show sees Morton’s Reverend Jack Brooks and her daughter Flo (Ruby Stokes, who has some experience with weird happenings thanks to starring in spooky Netflix series Lockwood & Co.) arriving in the village seeking a fresh start.

They soon find it's rife with conspiracies and secrets, and that uncovering the truth can be deadly in a community with a bloody past. The villagers are commemorating the death of two young Protestant martyrs who were betrayed and burned at the stake five hundred years ago by creating dolls and tossing them into fire – but it seems like the past isn't willing to stay buried…

The Burning Girls also features the likes of Paul Bradley, Janie Dee, Jane Lapotaire, John Macmillan, Rupert Graves, Elodie Grace Orkin, Safia Oakley-Green, Beth Cordingly, David Dawson, Jack Roth and Mollie Holder.