Ryan Reynolds Buys A Football Team In The Welcome To Wrexham Trailer

While "Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buy a football team" sounds like the pitch for a big screen comedy, it's a true event that is making for a new TV documentary series. Assuming it's not a giant prank by Deadpool and Mac, the trailer for Welcome To Wrexham is online.

Official synopsis time! In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The worry? Rob and Ryan have no experience in football or working with each other.

From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham will track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it.