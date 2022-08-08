Rosario Dawson Says The Punisher Will Return For New Series

Now that Disney has reclaimed the Defenders heroes from their Netflix deal, with the shows on Disney+, Marvel is starting to plot out a potential future for them. We already know that Charlie Cox's Daredevil is officially returning with a new show (Daredevil: Born Again, as confirmed at this year's San Diego Comic-Con). And that led us to think that other characters might follow. According to Rosario Dawson, that seems to include The Punisher.

Speaking at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo this weekend (you can find her comment here on video here), Dawson mentioned that she'd heard the Jon Bernthal- starring series is also coming back, and expressed her excitement, since she hadn't had a chance to appear on it (her character, Claire Temple, appeared on the others as a link between them).

Obviously, this is far from official and Marvel has offered no indiction that it intends to bring Bernthal's version of Frank Castle back to screens. So we're listing this as strictly rumour for now.