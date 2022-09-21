Ready For A Scanners TV Series?

While David Cronenberg's cinematic directorial career is still going strong, he's seeing one of his past classics targeted for development as an HBO series. Scanners has Black Mirror's William Bridges writing and Lovecraft Country's Yann Demange involved in the new show.

Cronenberg's 1981 cult classic introduces a small group of super-powered people with a range of psychic, telepathic and telekinetic power. One faction of scanners, as these people were labeled, were led by a power-mad man named Revok (Michael Ironside), who aims to take over the world, while a private security firm recruits its own scanners to stop him for its own, possibly shady, reasons.

It helped bring Cronenberg to a whole new audience, and moved his career up a gear while spawning one of the most used GIFs in internet history.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will be set in the same universe as the movie but won't repeat the story. Instead, it'll focus on two women living on the fringes of modern society who are pursued by relentless agents with unimaginable powers and thus must learn to work together to topple a vast conspiracy determined to bring them to heel.