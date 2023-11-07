Reacher Season 2 Trailer Sends Alan Ritchson On A New Mission

What’s that gigantic shadow coming towards us? Ah, it’s the spectre of the ludicrously gigantic Jack Reacher, ready to drift into another scenario that can only be solved by a sharp mind, violence, and sheer physical heft! Yes, Season 2 of Reacher is finally on the horizon, based on Lee Child’s beloved action-thriller novels – and since Season 1 hit on the perfect casting of mega-man Alan Ritchson as the stoic lone wanderer , the stage is set for an even more confident return. Check out the trailer here:

This season is based on Child’s novel Bad Luck And Trouble – the 11th outing in the book series. Here’s the official synopsis: “‘Veteran military police investigator Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) receives a coded message that the members of his former U.S. Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations, are being mysteriously and brutally murdered one by one. Pulled from his drifter lifestyle, Reacher reunites with three of his former teammates turned chosen family to investigate, including Frances Neagley (Maria Sten); Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), a forensic accountant for whom Reacher has long had a soft spot; and fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos). Together, they begin to connect the dots in a mystery where the stakes get higher at every turn, and that brings about questions of who has betrayed them — and who will die next. Using his inimitable blend of smarts and size, Reacher will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and protect the members of his unit. If there’s one thing Reacher and his team know for certain, it’s that you do not mess with the Special Investigators. This season, get ready for Reacher and the 110th to hit back hard.”