Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story – First Look At The Prequel Story

Team Bridgerton have been hard at work on the first spin-off from the wildly popular series, a prequel that chronicles how Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio in this chronicle of her younger years) meets and married King George (Corey Mylchreest). And a first clip of their awkward meet cute is online…

Centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton- verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

Speaking of, there was also a promise of what we can expect from Season 3, mostly via a funny video kicked off by Nichola Coughlan (we do wonder why it's not Julie Andrews' voice, though since Lady Whistledown was revealed to some as Penelope, this makes sense), featuring co-stars Claudia Jessie (Eloise) and Luke Newton (Colin) answering questions about their characters while painting frankly terrifying portraits of each other.