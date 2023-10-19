Why Sky Glass should be your next TV

There’s never been a greater time to find the finest entertainment right at home in your living room. (Anyone else still recovering from The Last Of Us? Or dreaming about those sandwiches in The Bear?) Which means it’s never been more important to make sure you have the best picture quality – one that allows you to enjoy it all to the fullest: hours of must-binge dramas, brilliant blockbuster movies, twist-packed documentaries, and buzzy watercooler hits. If you’re looking for a television that can give you the ultimate home entertainment set-up, all in one package, keeping messy wires to a minimum and boasting impeccable picture, crisp sound, and an easy-to-use interface, look no further: Sky Glass should be your next TV.

Sky Glass is the smarter TV, created to bring all the best films and series straight to your home with ease. Beautifully designed in a variety of sizes (43”, 55”, and 65”) and a selection of stunning colours – ceramic white or anthracite black for a classic look; dusky pink, racing green, or ocean blue for something more distinctive – it’ll suit any home in style. And it can do it all: it has Sky TV services built-in, opening up all the must-watch entertainment that Sky has to offer; smart TV functionality to beam streaming services right to your home; the ability to pause and rewind live broadcasts; unlimited storage to save all the shows you can’t wait to watch; and smart search and voice control capabilities too. It really is as smart as it looks.

Sleek and simple on the outside, Sky Glass is packing serious hardware under the hood. It delivers perfect picture thanks to its 4K HDR screen, with colours that pop, true-to-life tones, and well-defined darker hues to keep everything looking crisp and clear. That impeccable image quality is matched by immersive sound – with six in-built speakers ready to bring Dolby Atmos to your lounge. Get ready to catch every whispered word in television’s tensest dramas, and be blown away by the explosive action of Hollywood’s most thrilling movies. You’ll never miss a moment (especially since you can always pause to put the kettle on).

The quality continues into Sky Glass’s user interface. Tired of flipping between apps and waiting for everything to load? Well, Sky Glass keeps all your favourites in one place, allowing you to move easily between series, films, sports and more to find exactly what you want – or, simply say what film, genre, quote or actor you’re looking for and let the voice control function do the rest. Either way, you’ll spend less time scrolling and more time watching. And Sky Glass continues to get better and better, with automatic monthly updates keeping your hardware as cutting-edge as the shows you’re watching on it. You can even watch together when you’re not actually, well, together, thanks to the Sky Live interactive camera.

Whether you want a sleek screen solution to blend seamlessly into your home, a stylish box to show off to your nearest and dearest (it’s definitely your turn to host the next watch-along party), or a powerful bit of kit to do justice to the stories that take your breath away, Sky Glass can do it all. Your next TV is waiting.

Find out more about Sky Glass at www.sky.com/glass