Pilot TV Podcast #202: The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, American Gigolo, And Mike. With guests Morfydd Clark, Trevante Rhodes, Russell Hornsby And Laura Harrier

LOTR Rings Of Power
by James Dyer |
Posted
People:
Trevante Rhodes
Richard Gere
Jon Bernthal
Morfydd Clark

It's guestapalooza this week with no fewer than FOUR stars dropping by the show. Morfydd Clark, who plays the legendary Galadriel in Amazon's The Lord Of The Rings prequel, The Rings Of Power, joins us to talk all things elf-related, and Trevante Rhodes, Russell Hornsby and Laura Harrier also pop by to talk about their respective roles in Mike Tyson bio-series Mike on Disney+.

As well as those, we also see Jon Bernthal do his best Richard Gere in Paramount+'s adaptation of classic eighties movie American Gigolo and leave it up to you to decide whether a certain video of James singing karaoke ever sees the light of day. #releasethealabamacut

Listen to the episode in the player above, or on your podcast app of choice.

