Pilot TV Podcast #: 212 Tulsa King, Tell Me Lies, And 1889. With Guest Sylvester Stallone

Tulsa King
by James Dyer |
Posted

Who do we have on this week's show? It's only Sylvester Stallone, who finally, after all these years, makes his scripted TV debut with Tulsa King on Paramount+. But that's not all because we also take a trip on Netflix's spooky ghost ship in polyglot creep show 1899 on Netflix, and discover that the only thing more horrifying than ghouls and ghosts is college-age men in _Tell Me Lie_s on Disney+.

All that and yet more cancellations of shows (some with fairies) as the streamers start swinging the axe with wild abandon.

