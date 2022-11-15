Pilot TV Podcast #: 212 Tulsa King, Tell Me Lies, And 1889. With Guest Sylvester Stallone

Who do we have on this week's show? It's only Sylvester Stallone, who finally, after all these years, makes his scripted TV debut with Tulsa King on Paramount+. But that's not all because we also take a trip on Netflix's spooky ghost ship in polyglot creep show 1899 on Netflix, and discover that the only thing more horrifying than ghouls and ghosts is college-age men in _Tell Me Lie_s on Disney+.