Pilot TV Podcast #211: The English, Mammals, And The Crown. With Guests Emily Blunt, Chaske Spencer And Hugo Blick

The English
by James Dyer |
Posted

Emily Blunt, Chaske Spencer and The English creator Hugo Blick join us on this week's show to talk about their rip-roaring rampage of revenge through the Old West. Plus we unpick some marital strife with James Corden in Mammals on Prime and head off to Balmoral for the long-awaited (and Judi Dench-baiting) fifth season of The Crown on Netflix.

Plus, James tries to come to terms with a week which not only saw drama come to his beloved Witcher, but also the demise of Fate: The Winx Saga. It's been a lot!

Listen to the episode in the player above, or on your podcast app of choice.

