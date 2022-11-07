Pilot TV Podcast #211: The English, Mammals, And The Crown. With Guests Emily Blunt, Chaske Spencer And Hugo Blick

Emily Blunt, Chaske Spencer and The English creator Hugo Blick join us on this week's show to talk about their rip-roaring rampage of revenge through the Old West. Plus we unpick some marital strife with James Corden in Mammals on Prime and head off to Balmoral for the long-awaited (and Judi Dench- baiting) fifth season of The Crown on Netflix.

Plus, James tries to come to terms with a week which not only saw drama come to his beloved Witcher, but also the demise of Fate: The Winx Saga. It's been a lot!