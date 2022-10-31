Pilot TV Podcast #210: The White Lotus, Reboot, And Dangerous Liaisons

We're back on holiday at The White Lotus for season 2 of the Mike White 's excellent comedy-drama. Plus we're revisiting a bit of saucy 19th century literature in Dangerous Liaisons on Lionsgate+, and getting meta about reboots with, well, Reboot on Disney+.

Plus, no halloween episode would be complete without a little haunted house chat (aka what James did on his recent holiday — not to a White Lotus), plus there are some scintillating updates about Beth's recent eye test and the state of Boyd's boiler. Never let it be said that we don't bring you the most essential content.